Starting prices for several entry-level versions of the 2027 Cadillac Optiq electric crossover have been reduced. The rear-wheel-drive Optiq Luxury now costs $51,790, which is $905 less than the previously announced price. Electrek reports on the updated price list.

The all-wheel-drive Luxury version starts at $55,290, also $905 less than previously announced. For the Sport trim, prices start at $52,395 for the rear-wheel-drive version and $55,895 for the all-wheel-drive version; in both cases, the reduction is $900.

Prices for entry-level trims

Prices for the more expensive Premium Luxury, Premium Sport, and V-Series versions remain at the previously announced levels. The rear-wheel-drive Premium Luxury starts at $54,995, while the Premium Sport starts at $55,995. The high-performance all-wheel-drive Optiq-V starts at $69,295.

The surcharge for all-wheel drive is $3,500. The Premium Luxury and Premium Sport trims additionally feature a head-up display, ventilated front seats with lumbar support and a massage function, as well as a cargo-area cover.

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Range and equipment

According to Cadillac, rear-wheel-drive versions of the 2027 Optiq can travel up to 317 miles, or approximately 510 km, on a single charge. All-wheel-drive versions have a claimed range of up to 303 miles, approximately 488 km. The Optiq-V has a range of up to 275 miles, or about 443 km.

All versions of the model are equipped with a 33-inch Horizon Display infotainment screen, a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system, the Super Cruise driver-assistance system, and an NACS charging port. In Velocity MaX mode, the Optiq-V produces an estimated 650 hp and 519 lb-ft of torque, according to Cadillac.

The Optiq entered the market in 2025 as Cadillac's entry-level electric model. For the 2026 model year, the crossover received a rear-wheel-drive powertrain and became General Motors' first electric vehicle with an integrated NACS port.

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