Chinese company BYD has unveiled the second generation of the Seagull electric hatchback, which received a standard stability system after a tire blowout at speeds of up to 140 km/h. In a video shared by Zhang Zhuo, general manager of the Ocean series, the car remains in its lane and comes to a stop after a tire blowout at this speed.

According to Electrek, the base price of the new Seagull in China is 65,900 yuan, or about $9,900. Under the temporary Super Trade-In program, the model is offered from 62,900 yuan, approximately $9,500. By comparison, the first generation of the electric vehicle started from 69,900 yuan excluding incentives.

Larger body and five seats

The new Seagull is 4,205 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,570 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. According to the publication, the model has become 425 mm longer, while its wheelbase has increased by 150 mm. As a result, the car now has five seats instead of four in the previous version.

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New equipment includes a 15.6-inch DiLink 150 infotainment display, heating, ventilation and massage for the front seats, ambient lighting, 50W wireless smartphone charging and an independent multi-link rear suspension.

Batteries and powertrains

The electric vehicle is available with lithium iron phosphate batteries with capacities of 30.1 kWh or 39.2 kWh. The claimed CLTC range is 320 km and 420 km, respectively. BYD also states that, thanks to Blade Batteries 2.0 and Flash Charging technology, the battery can charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

The second-generation Seagull has switched to front-wheel drive and is offered with 85 kW or 95 kW electric motors, while the previous model had a 55 kW motor. Five versions of the model are available in China in a price range from 65,900 to 99,900 yuan. Outside China, the Seagull is sold as the Dolphin Surf in Europe and the United Kingdom and as the Dolphin Mini in other markets.

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