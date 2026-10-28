In Las Vegas, United States, Aston Martin unveiled the Valhalla Spider, an open version of the mid-engined hybrid Valhalla supercar. The car debuted at the Concours at Wynn event, and deliveries to customers are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2027, Motor1 reports.

A 1,064-horsepower hybrid powertrain

The Valhalla Spider is equipped with the same hybrid powertrain as the coupe: a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors. The system’s combined output is 1,064 horsepower, while torque is 811 pound-feet. Power is sent to all four wheels.

According to Aston Martin, the Spider’s top speed reaches 217 mph and matches that of the coupe. The supercar also features active aerodynamics designed to ensure stability at high speeds, as well as chassis components for track use.

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Two roof options

Customers will be offered a removable fabric roof or an optional carbon-fiber hardtop. With the fabric top installed, the car’s speed is limited to 124 mph, while the hardtop allows it to reach the stated maximum.

For roofless driving, a removable wind deflector is provided to reduce airflow in the cabin. It can be folded and stored in special compartments in the car. The model also received adjustments to its aerodynamic and stability systems for driving modes with and without the roof.

The Valhalla Spider became Aston Martin’s first production mid-engined supercar with an open cockpit. It has a carbon construction, upward-opening doors, and standard carbon Touring Seat seats. Buyers can also choose more aggressive carbon seats available for the coupe for the Spider at no extra charge. The company has not yet announced the model’s price.

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