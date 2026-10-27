Nigeria’s House of Representatives unanimously backed a motion calling on the federal government to establish a transparent licensing and approval system for the commercial import of electric vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and other clean transport equipment. The initiative was introduced during a plenary session in Abuja by lawmaker Ademorin Kuye, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Proposed requirements

Under the proposed framework, companies seeking approval may be required, where applicable, to establish certified service and repair centres in Nigeria, supply genuine spare parts and provide warranty servicing. They may also be required to employ and train qualified Nigerian technical personnel.

Other proposed conditions include investments in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles or CNG refuelling facilities, as well as compliance with national safety, environmental and technical standards. Companies may also submit consumer protection and after-sales service plans.

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Criteria and oversight

The House instructed Nigeria’s National Automotive Design and Development Council, jointly with the Bureau of Public Procurement, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the Customs Service and other bodies, to develop objective criteria for approving importers. The initiative also proposes maintaining an open register of approved importers and infrastructure providers.

Lawmakers stressed that the procedure must be open, competitive and non-discriminatory for all companies meeting the established standards. Tax incentives, customs concessions and other fiscal incentives were proposed to be linked to investment in local infrastructure and technical capacity. Relevant parliamentary committees are to oversee implementation of the resolution and report within four weeks.

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