Residents of Kyiv were warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice

Kyiv residents are being urged to stock up on water, food, and essential supplies in advance in case of emergencies due to the intensifying Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Residents are advised to stock up on at least three days’ worth of water. Each adult needs approximately 3 liters of drinking water and 10–12 liters of non-potable water per day.

It’s also a good idea to stock up on non-perishable foods that don’t require cooking on an electric stove, check the charge on power banks and charging stations, and have flashlights, batteries, candles, and matches on hand.

In the event of a power outage, 155 public water distribution stations equipped with generators will remain partially operational in Kyiv. Their addresses and operating hours can be found on a special online map.

To conserve heat at home, it is recommended to insulate windows and install thermal insulation material between the wall and the radiator. During the hours of darkness, pedestrians are advised to use reflective elements.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly outages are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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