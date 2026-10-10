The number of casualties in Kyiv has risen following a Russian strike on a restaurant

Seven people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a restaurant building in the Obolon district of Kyiv. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Initial reports indicated six casualties, but the number later rose. Five people were hospitalized, three of whom are in critical condition. Medical personnel treated one additional casualty at the scene.

A fire broke out in the restaurant building after it was struck, and firefighters began extinguishing it. Additionally, rocket debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building in the Obolon district.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

At least five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a boat station in Kyiv’s Obolon district. Boats, a yacht, cars, and outbuildings were damaged.

On the afternoon of October 10, reports emerged that train service in the capital’s metro system had been suspended. Telegram channels reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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