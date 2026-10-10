Subway service in Kyiv has resumed with longer intervals

In less than an hour, the capital’s repair crews managed to restore power to the Kyiv Metro and resume train service. Trains are currently running at extended intervals.

“The wait time for trains on the ‘red’ and ‘green’ lines is approximately 12–15 minutes. Train service on the ‘blue’ line is being managed by dispatchers. The wait time is over 15 minutes. The increased intervals between trains are due to power outages from external power supply centers,” the Kyiv City State Administration stated in its announcement.

As a reminder, at approximately 1:00 p.m., it was reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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