A fatal traffic accident occurred on November 23 in the Pechersk district of the capital: a Buick Regal collided with a guardrail and then crashed into a power pole. The driver was killed; rescue workers extricated his body from the vehicle.

According to preliminary reports from the Kyiv police, the car was traveling along Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard toward the Paton Bridge. After colliding with a metal guardrail, the car lost control, crossed two lanes, and crashed into a pole.

As a result of the violent impact, the front of the car was almost completely crushed, and the power pole ended up inside the passenger compartment.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service used hydraulic tools to extricate the body of the deceased driver.

Due to the accident, traffic on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard toward Akademika Filatova Lane was disrupted. The patrol police urged drivers to take this into account when planning their routes.

Investigators are determining the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Sources: Kyiv Patrol Police, Kyiv Police, Kyiv State Emergency Service

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