The capital’s road services are prepared for possible icy conditions. To clear snow and treat roads this winter, “Kyivavtodor” has prepared 581 units of primary and auxiliary specialized equipment.

Currently, the equipment is being positioned at starting points so that street treatment can begin promptly should weather conditions deteriorate.

The risk of icy conditions arose due to temperatures dropping to 0°C following the first wet snowfall.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that roads were treated in advance, with special attention paid to hazardous sections, and urged drivers to be cautious and follow traffic rules.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

On Wednesday, November 25, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and light snow in some areas is expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, winds will be from the northwest and west at 7–12 m/s, and black ice will form in some places on the region’s roads at night and in the morning.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and black ice in the early days of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian high-pressure system.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, stormy weather has persisted for the fourth day in a row: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s.





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