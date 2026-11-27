City authorities are developing various contingency plans in case of prolonged power outages and disruptions to heat and water supply. This was reported on November 27 by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, made this statement during a televised marathon.

“We are currently working out various plans. We are preparing ‘Resilience Centers’ with different features, including water delivery and the operation of public drinking fountains in the event of a water supply outage,” Tkachov said.

He noted that there are over 1,500 “Resilience Centers” operating in Kyiv. Additional centers will be deployed if necessary.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River, which are intended to serve as a backup route in the event of critical damage or destruction of the capital’s bridges. They will ensure minimal traffic flow and allow for the passage of special equipment and vehicles necessary for the city’s vital functions. The work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro River. The first bridges are expected to become operational in early 2027.

According to a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, 21 temporary bridge crossings are to be built in Ukraine, including eight across the Dnipro River in the capital. Contractors have already begun construction on two of the Kyiv crossings, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, who made the announcement during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

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