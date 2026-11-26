On November 26, a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment in a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The incident caused part of the building’s wall to collapse, and one person was injured.

A report of the explosion on Dragomanova Street was received on November 26 at 3:13 p.m.

According to the State Emergency Service, a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments of a residential high-rise building, without causing a subsequent fire. Part of the building’s exterior wall was also destroyed.

One person was injured as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement agencies will investigate the cause of the incident.

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.

As a reminder, a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, injuring a woman.

In Vyshhorod, a gas cylinder exploded on the 15th floor of a high-rise building.

In the Kyiv region, a gas cylinder caused an explosion in a high-rise building.

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