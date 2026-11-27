Ukraine has developed operational algorithms for Kyiv’s transportation and urban logistics in the event of a significant deterioration of the situation due to Russian attacks. Specifically, as of November 27, plans were in place for free bus routes designed to ensure mobility throughout the city should other modes of transportation come to a halt.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters. According to him, the meeting included briefings from the military, intelligence agencies, government officials, and the mayor of Kyiv regarding the situation in Kyiv, potential threats, and response options.

The government, in collaboration with city authorities, is developing a mechanism that will allow residents to use designated bus routes for free if other forms of public transportation cease operations. The plan is intended to help people and businesses continue their activities, as well as ensure access to education and mobility throughout the city.

Separately, meeting participants discussed the protection of specific infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and the creation of alternative facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to accelerate this work.

The Command Center also discussed Ukrainian long-range operations in response to Russian attacks. According to the president, following briefings from the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Ministry of Defense, the military, and the Security Service of Ukraine, adjustments were made to the operational plan. Their goal is to increase pressure on Russian military production and specific economic processes.

In addition, Zelenskyy reported on discussions with the security services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding additional measures to coordinate with partners on operations in neutral waters outside Ukraine.

Over 1,500 warming centers will be set up in Kyiv, according to Klitschko.

As a reminder, Kyiv is preparing for a prolonged lack of electricity, heat, and water.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River, which are intended to serve as a backup route in the event of critical damage or destruction of the capital’s bridges. They will ensure minimal transit of vehicles and the passage of special equipment and vehicles necessary for the city’s vital functions. The work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro River. The first bridges are expected to become operational in early 2027.

According to a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, 21 temporary bridge crossings are to be built in Ukraine, including eight across the Dnipro River in the capital. Contractors have already begun construction on two of the Kyiv crossings, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, who made the announcement during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

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