More than 1,500 warming centers, designed to accommodate nearly 194,000 people, will be operating in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on November 27.

“More than 1,500 warming centers will be operating in Kyiv. Their total capacity is nearly 194,000 people,” the statement reads.

Among all the centers, the city has designated and prepared 101 hub centers. They are designed to accommodate people for extended periods in the event of power, heat, or water outages. The support centers are equipped with generators, independent heating systems, internet access, and supplies of drinking water and food.

These shelters are equipped to accommodate people with limited mobility. The shelters can accommodate more than 41,000 people at a time, he noted.

As a reminder, Kyiv is preparing for a prolonged lack of electricity, heat, and water.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River, which are intended to serve as a backup route in the event of critical damage or destruction of the capital’s bridges. They will ensure minimal traffic flow and allow for the passage of special equipment and vehicles necessary for the city’s vital functions. The work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro River. The first bridges are expected to become operational in early 2027.

According to a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, 21 temporary bridge crossings are to be built in Ukraine, including eight across the Dnipro River in the capital. Contractors have already begun construction on two of the Kyiv crossings, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, who made the announcement during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

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