Following the Russian attack on October 19, the shopping center has resumed operations in Block C and is continuing repairs on Block B. This was reported on the Cosmo Multimall Facebook page.

“Our main mission right now is to restore the Cosmo Multimall shopping center. And we’re making progress toward that goal every day. The damaged areas have already been covered with OSB panels, the debris has been cleared away, and part of the wall in Block C has been repaired. We are currently working on repairing Block B and insulating the building,” the post reads.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv is resuming operations following the Russian attack.

As a reminder, the Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv has partially resumed operations following a Russian attack.



Earlier, the Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv was critically damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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