At the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a conflict broke out between activists and supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church during a decolonization protest. The protesters are demanding that the church dedicated to Sergius of Radonezh—a 14th-century Moscow church leader—be renamed. Police are on the scene, monitoring the situation and preventing protesters from entering the church.

On Sunday, November 22, a decolonization rally took place on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. During the rally, a conflict arose between activists and supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which escalated into clashes. The protest was sparked by the church dedicated to Sergius of Radonezh. Activists believe its name should be changed as part of the decolonization process, since Sergius of Radonezh was a 14th-century Moscow church leader.

The church building was formerly a water tower. Later, the historic structure on the Lavra grounds was converted into a religious building. Activists question the legality of such work, as the building is a cultural heritage site. Both protesters and believers from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) gathered at the site. Church representatives oppose the activists’ demands. This led to tension between the sides, and clashes eventually broke out.

Police are monitoring the situation

Police have arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers are monitoring the protest and attempting to prevent the conflict from escalating further. They have also blocked protesters from entering the church. The protest is currently ongoing under police supervision. The Kyiv24 report contains no information about any detentions or injuries.

Protesters are insisting on the decolonization of the church and a change to its name. Supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, for their part, do not support this demand. The situation on the Lavra’s grounds remains tense.

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeals has definitively denied the monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate’s request to restore its right to use two churches on the grounds of the Upper Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. These are the Cathedral of the Dormition and the Refectory Church, along with the Refectory Hall.

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