Video: A Russian strike damaged a boat station in Obolon, Kyiv

At least five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a boat station in Kyiv’s Obolon district. Boats, a yacht, cars, and outbuildings were damaged.

According to State Emergency Service spokesperson Pavlo Petrov, wooden structures, debris, and cars caught fire after being hit. The fire covered an area of about 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished, and rescue workers are dismantling the structures and dousing them with water.

Valery Gudnik, the head of the boat station, reported that equipment storage facilities, containers, boats, and cars were damaged. One of the yachts capsized. According to him, two people suffered serious injuries, and one of them was hospitalized.

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The boat station has been in operation since 1974. Its grounds are fenced off, and nearby is “Natalka” Park, where visitors often go for walks.

Also, according to the State Emergency Service, a structure in the courtyard of a high-rise residential building in the Obolon district has been damaged.

On the afternoon of October 10, reports emerged that trains in the capital’s metro system had come to a halt. Telegram channels reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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