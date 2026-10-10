Klitschko changed his mind about calling on Kyiv residents to evacuate the capital

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there have been no calls for evacuation from the capital so far, but residents should be prepared for a possible intensification of Russian shelling.

“I have

never called for an evacuation, nor am I calling for one now. That’s exactly what Putin wants—for us to pack our bags and leave. To leave the territory to him, because he doesn’t need Ukrainians. He needs the territory. But as city officials, we are considering various scenarios, including the worst-case ones. And we urge people to consider various scenarios as well, given that the shelling is intensifying right now. First and foremost, we must ensure people’s safety,” Klitschko stated.

At the same time, the mayor noted that the capital is almost ready for the heating season, but everything depends on the effectiveness of the air defense system.

As a reminder, an emergency power outage occurred in Kyiv’s Pivdenna Borshchahivka neighborhood on October 10 as a result of an attack by Russian terrorist forces. Utility workers are working to restore power.

On the afternoon of October 10, reports emerged that trains in the capital’s metro system had stopped running. Telegram channels reported that due to a loss of power from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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