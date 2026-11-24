On Tuesday, November 24, the Hryhorii Veryovka National Honored Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir, led by conductor Vadym Yatsenko, performed Mykola Leontovych’s legendary “Shchedryk” at the Zoloti Vorota station of the Kyiv Metro.

As the choir noted, the Christmas melodies were performed in the metro on the eve of the choir’s Christmas tour of Ukraine. Vadym Yatsenko, also known as the director of the Lviv-based “Homin” choir, took the helm of the Veriovka Choir in June 2026, juggling his work with both ensembles.

Source: a post by the Hryhoriy Veriovka National Honored Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir on Instagram.

The Ukrainian choir “Songs for Ukraine” was featured in the British monarch’s official Christmas message, performing a new arrangement of the famous song “Shchedryk” — “Carol of the Bells.”

Ukrainian singer Jamala wished her friends a Merry Christmas by posting a touching video of her performance of the legendary song “Shchedryk.”

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