Klitschko said that Kyiv will implement the resilience plan by December

Kyiv has completed more than 60% of the measures outlined in the city’s resilience plan. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said they expect to complete all planned work by December.

“The resilience plan consists of many components. These include the construction of boiler rooms, the installation of utility networks, the connection of generators, as well as water supply, water intake, wastewater disposal, and heat supply. More than 60% has been completed. But the percentages don’t matter, because we’ve committed to implementing the resilience plan by December,” Klitschko said.

He noted that work is being delayed due to air raid alerts, and workers are not going to sites that have already been hit by Russian strikes.

At the same time, he noted that strengthening air defense is crucial for implementing the plan. According to him, both the ordered equipment and facilities that were already under construction have sustained damage.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko made these remarks in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

As a reminder, Kyiv has ordered powerful generators to keep the water utility running during power outages.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that all public drinking fountains are equipped with generators.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with just a few strikes.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with just a few strikes.

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