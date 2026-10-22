The South Bridge in Kyiv has been opened to traffic in both directions

Traffic has resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv, which connects the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains restricted for now—vehicles are traveling in a single lane. However, there is no information yet on when subway service across the bridge will resume.

Traffic has resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv in both directions. However, travel from the right bank to the left bank remains restricted. According to the Kyiv City State Administration, traffic in this direction is limited to a single lane. The South Bridge connects the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. Following a Russian attack overnight, traffic across the bridge was temporarily suspended for safety reasons. Cars can now cross the bridge again, but drivers should be aware of the restrictions.

Buses have resumed service on routes No. 22 and No. 91

With the resumption of traffic across the bridge, buses No. 22 and No. 91 have resumed service. They will run from the right bank to the left bank. To facilitate passenger transport during peak hours, two additional buses will be deployed on each of these routes. This should help transport more people in the evening, when passenger traffic increases.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration warned that restrictions may be tightened again depending on the security situation. If a red alert is declared, traffic on the South Bridge will be completely blocked in both directions.

Has Metro Service Across the Bridge Resumed?

Despite the bridge being open to cars and buses, there is currently no information regarding the resumption of train service on the Green Line of the metro across the South Bridge. No corresponding announcement has been posted on the Telegram channel of the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

On the morning of October 22, following a massive Russian attack, trains on the Syrets-Pecherska line were temporarily operating on only two sections. The first section was between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations, and the second was between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations. The section that crosses the South Bridge remained off the trains’ route. Train intervals were also increased on the Green Line.

Metro officials explained that the South Bridge, including part of the metro infrastructure, sustained damage as a result of overnight shelling. Because of this, train service had to be temporarily rerouted. Earlier, the Kyiv police had also reported that the bridge was closed. On Thursday morning, traffic in both directions was halted due to security concerns following the Russian attack. As a result, vehicular traffic across the South Bridge has already resumed, but with restrictions. There is no official information yet regarding the resumption of metro train service on the section crossing the bridge. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on Thursday evening.

On October 22, at around 11:00 a.m., traffic across the South Bridge in both directions was halted in Kyiv.

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