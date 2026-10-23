Vitali Klitschko continues to be in a legal dispute with MP Vitrenko over public criticism of his work

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko continues to be involved in legal disputes stemming from public criticism of his performance as mayor.

On October 21, the Kyiv Court of Appeals dismissed Vitali Klitschko’s appeal against the original ruling in the case against Kyiv City Council member Andriy Vitrenko regarding the protection of his honor, dignity, and professional reputation.

Thus, the ruling of the Pechersk District Court stands.

The “Servants of the People” council member, for his part, stated that he would continue to raise questions regarding the use of the city budget, the operation of public transportation, and the capital’s readiness for winter.

“My position remains unchanged. I have raised and will continue to raise questions regarding the use of the city budget, the operation of public transportation, and Kyiv’s readiness for winter. As a Kyiv City Council member, I must demand answers and be accountable to the people of Kyiv,” he emphasized.

“Vitaliy Volodymyrovych, the best response to criticism of your work is warmth in homes, accessible shelters, prepared utility services, and an action plan in case of new attacks that people can understand. This is exactly what Kyiv residents expect from the mayor. And they will judge your work based on these results,” Vitrenko added.

Kyiv City Council member Vitaliy Vitrenko wrote about this on Facebook.

Recently, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the State Treasury Service had frozen the capital’s funds earmarked for the restoration of residential buildings damaged by Russian shelling. He called on the government to unfreeze the funding.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko commented on reports that the building in the center of the capital where his apartment is located is allegedly exempt from power outage schedules because it is connected to a critical infrastructure facility.

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