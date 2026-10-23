Kyiv has ordered powerful diesel power plants to ensure the water utility’s operations in the event of power outages.

“We have purchased 103 generators of various capacities for the water utility system so far. We have now ordered—on our word of honor, since we didn’t have the funds—high-capacity generators, which are essentially diesel power plants. This is because the volume of water supply is quite large, and a standard generator simply cannot handle it,” Klitschko said.

He noted that the generators cannot operate continuously without breaks; they require maintenance and incur significant fuel costs.

“Last year, we were using over 300 metric tons of fuel per day exclusively for our generators, but today, given their number, that figure could be nearly three times higher. This places a heavy burden on both the budget and maintenance,” Klitschko said.

According to him, to ensure the city’s water supply, additional generators are needed, which are to be provided as part of the resilience plan.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko made these remarks in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that all public drinking fountains are equipped with generators.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with a few strikes.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with just a few strikes.

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