A building was damaged and two people were injured during a morning attack in Kyiv

During a morning drone attack on October 24 in Kyiv, a private residential building was damaged, resulting in two people being injured.

“In the Obolon district, a private residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy strike. Two people were injured,” according to a statement from the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As a reminder, the Pechersk district of Kyiv was hit during another Russian attack on the capital on the night of October 22. Residential buildings, administrative structures, medical infrastructure, and a monastery sustained damage. In the Darnytskyi district, a strike was recorded on the grounds of a transportation infrastructure facility.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian attack on October 19, is gradually resuming tenant operations. Currently, restoration work is underway at the mall to repair and seal damaged sections of the exterior facades.

It is also known that Kyiv has implemented over 60% of the measures outlined in the city’s resilience plan. All planned work is expected to be completed by December.