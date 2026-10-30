An explosion occurred in an apartment in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

On the evening of October 30, an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District. The shock wave shattered the windows of a city bus that was parked at a nearby terminal. According to preliminary police reports, there was no fire and no injuries.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the explosion in the residential building. According to preliminary information, it occurred in one of the apartments of a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. The explosion also affected vehicles parked near the building. In particular, the windows of a city bus parked at the terminal stop were damaged. No further details about the damage have been reported at this time.

The Kyiv Police noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident. No fire broke out either. Police officers and an investigative team are working at the scene. Law enforcement officials are examining the scene and determining the exact cause of the explosion. It is currently unknown what was inside the apartment or under what circumstances the explosion occurred. Police are continuing to investigate all details of the incident. This was reported by the Kyiv Police on Telegram.

Throughout the day on October 29, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The effects of the enemy strikes were recorded in four districts of the region.

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles, resulting in one fatality and damage.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Russia—the aggressor state—launched a new strike with ballistic missiles on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, causing a fire. Prior to this, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, following a missile attack, missile debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex. At another location, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in a residential building.

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