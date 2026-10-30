An explosion was heard in Kyiv, and power began to go out in various neighborhoods

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv. The power situation has worsened. Power outages have been reported in several districts of the capital.

This was reported

by Kyiv-based Telegram channels.

It is noted that power surges have been observed in the grid following the explosion.

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Power went out in Pechersk and in the neighborhoods of Minsky, Bereznyaki, Rusanivka, Livoberezhny, Borshchahivka, and Troieshchyna.

As a reminder, in Dnipro on October 30, even emergency power outage schedules are not in effect. The reason is new Russian strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure: Ukrenergo’s main power lines and one of DTEK’s facilities have been damaged.

On the night of October 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 ballistic missiles. The energy infrastructure, in particular, came under fire, and throughout the day, specialists worked to restore power. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has taken no steps to de-escalate tensions in the energy sector and continues to attack Ukrainian cities and the power grid.

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