The heating season has begun in Kyiv: what to do if your radiators are cold

In Kyiv, work has begun to connect residential buildings to the centralized heating system. The Desnianskyi District was the first to receive heat, according to the city’s state administration.

Preparations for the 2026–2027 heating season are taking place amid Russian attacks on heating plants and power grid facilities. Mayor Vitali Klitschko explained the sequence in which residential buildings will be connected to the heating supply.

At the same time, residents are wondering where to turn if their radiators remain cold after the heating season begins.

In a post by the Desnianska District State Administration, in addition to information about the first apartments connected to heat, Kyiv residents were also urged to check their radiators for leaks. Furthermore, there are instructions on what to do if heat has been turned on but the radiators remain cold:

check whether the thermostats on the radiators are turned on;

if there are individual heat meters, check the position of the shut-off valves;

if, despite all efforts and checks, there is still no heat, contact the housing and utilities department, the homeowners’ association, or other relevant agencies.

The websites of the Kyiv City State Administration and other district state administrations currently do not contain any information about the heating situation in other districts of the capital.

Information about the start of heat supply for Kyiv residents appeared on the Desnianskyi District State Administration’s Telegram channel around 2:00 p.m. on November 2. It is noted that the heat transfer fluid is being supplied in stages, and the readiness of the heating systems is being checked simultaneously.

In Ukraine, heating in residential buildings begins to be turned on starting October 28.

As a reminder, one in five buildings in Kyiv is not ready for heating shutdowns.

When will heating be turned on in the Odesa region? An explanation from the Odesa Regional State Administration

Kharkiv is ready for the heating season, but the heat has not been turned on yet.

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