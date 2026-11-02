Electric transit service was suspended in Kyiv due to a power outage

On the morning of November 2, electric transit service was temporarily suspended on several routes in the capital due to a power outage. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

According to the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans,” the temporary suspension was caused by a lack of power necessary for the operation of public transit.

“Due to a power outage in the grid, electric transit service on the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line has been temporarily suspended. Vidradnyi Avenue, Beresteiskyi Avenue, Garmatna Street, Vadym Hetman Street, Olena Teliga Street, Danylo Shcherbakivsky Street, Volodymyrska Street, Sviatoshynska Street, and Stetsenko Street, as well as at the “Shulyavska” metro station,” Kyivpastrans reported.

In particular, service has been suspended on the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, which provides transportation between Borshchahivka and the central part of the capital. This is one of the city’s electric transit routes used daily by residents of Kyiv’s western districts.

Source: Kyivpastrans

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

Emergency power outages were also implemented in four districts of the Kyiv region.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents were without electricity for most of the day.

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