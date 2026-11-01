Medical professionals have commented on rumors of the threat of epidemics in Kyiv

A number of media outlets have reported on an alleged threat of an epidemic of cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A in Kyiv. However, there are currently no signs or indications that such an outbreak is likely to occur.

This was stated by the State Institution “Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.” The agency emphasized that, as of November 1, no outbreaks of cholera, dysentery, typhoid fever, or viral hepatitis A have been reported in Kyiv.

Medical experts explained that the ongoing assessment of risks related to the spread of infections in the event of potential disruptions to water supply and sewage systems is standard preventive practice. Experts assured that temporary power outages or brief disruptions in the water supply have not led to a worsening of the epidemiological situation, and that the quality of drinking water in the city is under constant monitoring.

Source: State Institution “Kyiv City Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health.”

An outbreak of hepatitis A was previously recorded in Ukraine, but that was back in July, in Zakarpattia and at a Romani camp.

In the Odesa region, the number of cases of acute intestinal infections rose sharply over the summer; patients with intestinal disorders were tested for cholera, but no cases were detected.

Read us on