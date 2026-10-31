In Kyiv’s Obolon district, debris from a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a shopping center. According to preliminary reports, one woman was injured.

An air raid alert was in effect in the capital from 5:53 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. due to the threat of enemy drones.

The circumstances of the incident and information about the victim’s condition are being clarified.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company has announced how it will organize the distribution of orders to customers.

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