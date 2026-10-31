Video: An inverter exploded in an apartment in the Nova Anglia residential complex in Kyiv

An inverter exploded in an apartment in the “New England” residential complex in Kyiv.

The shock wave caused significant damage to the apartment.

Information about the incident was shared on social media. The cause of the explosion and details about possible casualties are currently unknown.

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Source: social media

69-year-old Pavlo Zibrov prepared his private home for winter in advance. The singer said he has several power sources and backup heating equipment, so his main priority now is to ensure he has enough fuel.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reallocated 98.7 million UAH within the 2026 budget of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine to purchase generators and other long-term equipment for theaters, museums, libraries, arts education institutions, nature reserves, and other organizations.

The state-owned “PrivatBank” has signed a contract with “Darex Trading Solutions” LLC for the purchase of diesel generators with connections totaling 349.96 million hryvnias.

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