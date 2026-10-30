Water pressure dropped in Kyiv due to a power outage affecting the infrastructure

On the evening of October 30, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv due to power outages at several critical infrastructure facilities caused by a Russian strike. Water pressure in the city’s water supply system has dropped, causing intermittent water service. Utility workers are already working to restore power.

Due to the enemy attack, several critical infrastructure facilities were left without power. This has affected the capital’s water supply system. Currently, water pressure in Kyiv’s water supply network has dropped. As a result, water supply disruptions may occur in certain areas. Specifically, water may be supplied at lower pressure or may be temporarily unavailable.

Utility workers are working to restore power to the damaged facilities. The stabilization of the water supply depends on their efforts. At this time, no exact time has been given for when the system will return to normal operation. Residents of the capital should monitor official announcements from city services regarding the water situation. This was reported by Vitali Klitschko.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a power facility in Kyiv. The power situation has worsened. Power outages have been reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a power facility in Kyiv, after which power and water were cut off in many districts of the capital.

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