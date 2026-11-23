In Kyiv, the number of casualties from a series of attacks by Russian strike drones on Monday, November 23, has risen to six. The central districts of the capital—Podil and Pechersk—were the epicenters of the strikes, and the effects of the enemy attacks were also recorded in the Svyatoshyn and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.

According to updated data as of 5:45 p.m., five people were injured in the Pecherskyi district and one more in the Holosiivskyi district; among the injured is a 32-year-old foreign national; the victims were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds.

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Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and the Kyiv region have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime by Russian military personnel (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Press Office of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.

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