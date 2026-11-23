Construction of the tunnel under European Union Avenue as part of the metro line to Vynohradar has been completed; approximately 80% of the planned work has been carried out, and the installation of utility networks is currently underway.

Specifically, storm and sanitary sewer lines and a drainage system are being installed there, and water and heating networks, gas pipelines of various pressures, high-voltage cable lines, and communication cable ducts are being relocated.

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In areas where the relocation of utilities has already been completed, Autostrada’s road crews have begun renovating the roadway and sidewalks—on European Union Avenue, on the side facing Freedom Avenue, they are removing the old asphalt and replacing the road base layers. At the same time, using the NIKA microtunneling system, 460 meters of the 750 meters planned for the new storm sewer collector have already been constructed.

In addition, work is underway at the site to install components and systems for the new “Victoria” tunnel boring machine from the German company Herrenknecht, for which more than 70% of the equipment has already been delivered; Once assembled and commissioned, the system will begin excavating the left-hand tunnel section between the “Syrets” and “Mostytska” stations. Work on European Union Avenue is proceeding around the clock to complete the main phase and restore traffic by Christmas.

Source: Autostrada.

Construction of the metro line to Vynogradar continues: the Kyiv City State Administration has denied reports that work has been halted.

The metro line to Vynogradar will not open until at least 2027.

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