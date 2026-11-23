On the evening of November 23, a traffic accident involving an ambulance occurred on Samiyla Kishka Street in Kyiv. A passenger car crashed into the ambulance.

Information about the victims is currently being verified.

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This was reported by local Telegram channels.

In Kyiv, a Toyota driver struck a stroller carrying a 4-month-old baby at a crosswalk.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was charged with hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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