Video: A car rammed into an ambulance on Samuil Kishka Street in Kyiv
On the evening of November 23, a traffic accident involving an ambulance occurred on Samiyla Kishka Street in Kyiv. A passenger car crashed into the ambulance.
Information about the victims is currently being verified.
This was reported by local Telegram channels.
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