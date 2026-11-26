As of the morning of November 26, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant air pollution, although readings vary across different areas of the capital.

Where in Kyiv is the air currently cleanest, and how can you track changes in air quality in real time using SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn?

Data from different monitoring services may vary, as they use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess air quality, it’s important to consider the overall picture as well as readings near your current location.

Air quality in the capital can change throughout the day, so it’s recommended to check the latest data before going on long walks or spending time outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air quality readings in Kyiv and specific districts of the city. The service uses data from online monitoring stations, some of which transmit information in real time.

According to data as of 7:00 a.m. on November 26, 2026, the overall air quality in Kyiv is rated as good.

The lowest pollution level was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district—17 AQI—while the highest was in the Obolonskyi district, where the index stands at 36 AQI. Both values correspond to a good air quality level.

Kyiv residents can monitor air quality using several online services:

SaveEcoBot —displays data from a network of monitoring stations and allows users to assess pollution levels in various districts of Kyiv.

Aqicn — displays the air quality index in real time, including data from individual stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

LUN City AIR — tracks the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI value, the higher the level of air pollution.

If pollution levels rise, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors and, if possible, stay indoors. Keep windows and doors closed, and ventilate your home only after the situation improves.

It is also advisable to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities—and, along with it, more pollutants.

If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be particularly mindful of air quality. They are advised to monitor air quality readings and pay attention to how they feel.

As of Wednesday morning, monitoring stations in the capital had not recorded significant air pollution. You can track real-time readings and check the situation in different parts of the city using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

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