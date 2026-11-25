From November 26 to 28, traffic on Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv’s Pechersk District will be partially restricted. This is due to repair work on the storm sewer system.

The repairs will be carried out by specialists from the Pechersk Road Maintenance Department. Work will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the section between the Metro Bridge and the Paton Bridge interchange.

During the repairs, traffic will be restricted to a single lane.

Kyivavtodor apologized for the temporary inconvenience and urged drivers to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes.

This was reported by the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation.

As a reminder, on November 21, public transit service across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank of the capital resumed in Kyiv. Traffic in this direction was rerouted via Saperno-Slobidska Street. From now on, bus service across the bridge is available in both directions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the capital not to drive private vehicles or use public transportation unless absolutely necessary, due to traffic complications between the right and left banks.

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