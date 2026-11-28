As of the morning of November 28, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording any significant pollution, and readings in various districts of the capital remain within normal limits.

Readings on different monitoring maps may vary slightly. This is because the services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and the data for a specific area.

According to SaveEcoBot, as of 7:00 a.m. on November 28, 2026, the overall air quality in Kyiv was good.

The lowest pollution level was recorded in the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts—11 AQI. The highest was in the Obolonskyi district, where the index stood at 19 AQI. Both values correspond to a good air quality level.

You can check the current readings on interactive maps:

SaveEcoBot — an air quality map of Kyiv that displays data from a network of online monitoring stations.

Aqicn — a service providing real-time air quality index readings and data from individual stations.

LUN City AIR — a system for monitoring concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity.

Conditions may change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the latest readings before spending a long time outdoors.

If pollution levels rise, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors and, if possible, stay indoors.

In particular, you should:

close windows and doors to reduce the inflow of polluted air;

postpone strenuous physical activity outdoors;

use an air purifier, if available, according to the manufacturer’s instructions;

ventilate the room once air quality improves.

People with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, as well as children and the elderly, should be especially cautious. They are advised to monitor air quality readings and their own well-being.

As of the morning of November 26, air quality in Kyiv remained good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant air pollution, although readings vary across different areas of the capital.

As of Wednesday morning, monitoring stations in the capital had not recorded significant air pollution. You can track real-time readings and check the situation in different parts of the city using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

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