On November 28, in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of a kindergarten.

The crash shattered windows in the kindergarten building and a neighboring five-story residential building.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. Emergency services are on the scene, and details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Source: Vitali Klitschko.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on November 28, an administrative building in the Solomyanskyi district was damaged.

On November 28, a strike on a critical infrastructure facility was recorded in Kyiv. Experts are currently assessing the nature and extent of the damage.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by the Russian Federation.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

On November 24, damage to energy facilities in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts was reported as a result of enemy strikes.

Read us on