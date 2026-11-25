On November 25, a symbolic planting of tulips—a gift from the Netherlands to the Ukrainian capital—took place on Independence Square in Kyiv.

The event was attended by Emil Bernard de Sévren Jacquet, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Amsterdam; Pavlo Ivanov, Director of the Department; and Olga Manko, Acting Director General of the Kyivzelenbud Municipal Enterprise.

In total, Kyiv received 185,000 tulip bulbs of more than 10 different varieties from the Netherlands this year. Employees of municipal landscaping agencies are already planting them in various parts of the city. In the spring of 2027, the flowers are expected to adorn the capital’s parks, squares, and streets.

“The tradition of giving tulips has become a symbol of the strong friendship between Ukraine and the Netherlands. It is especially meaningful that even amid a full-scale war, our international partners continue to support Kyiv, and the scale of this initiative grows every year. It is important for us to continue developing the capital’s green spaces, creating a comfortable urban environment, and bringing joy to Kyiv residents even in the most difficult times,” said Pavlo Ivanov.

He recalled that the tradition of donating tulips began in the fall of 2021, when the Netherlands first donated 100,000 bulbs to Kyiv. Last year, the capital received 155,000, and this year—a record 185,000.

The Department expressed its gratitude to the consulates of Ukraine and the Netherlands, in particular to Émile Bernard de Sèvres Jacquet and Arjan Smith for their support and assistance in implementing this initiative, as well as to the company Meest for the timely and free transportation of the bulbs from the Netherlands to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation.

Eight new magnolia trees were planted in the Park of Partisan Glory in Kyiv along the Alley of Remembrance for children whose lives were taken by cancer.

In the Vinnytsia region, as part of the “Roses of Special Significance” campaign, 23 communities are planting floral Avenues of Glory in honor of fallen defenders.

Read us on