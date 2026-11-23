Six backup heat supply facilities are being built in the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant area in Kyiv. The goal is to provide alternative heat to 80% of the buildings in the area by the end of the year.

Some of the facilities are already in the final stages of construction. Next, specialists will connect them to the networks and put them into operation.

At the same time, the capital is already preparing for the next heating season.

The Agency for Recovery notes that the full construction cycle for protecting energy facilities takes 6–8 months, so work critical to getting through the coming winter is starting early.

Source: State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Of the 12 generators transferred to Kyiv to ensure water supply, only five have been connected.

An individual emergency response plan has been developed for each region of Ukraine in case of emergencies in the heating and water supply systems during the winter. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this following a meeting with relevant ministries.

The municipal utility “Kyivteploenergo” is switching some consumers in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts to backup power sources due to damage to heating mains on bridges caused by a Russian attack on the night of November 17.

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