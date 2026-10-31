Strict power outage schedules have gone into effect in Kyiv

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents may be without electricity for most of the day. For certain groups, the schedules call for only up to two hours of electricity during the day.

According to the schedules released for Saturday, some groups are expected to experience extended power outages. However, the duration of the outages depends on the specific group.

On the schedules, hours without power are marked in dark colors, while periods when power is expected are indicated by a lightning bolt on a light background.

Kyiv residents should check the schedule corresponding to their address. This will help them plan their daily activities, charge their devices, and use electrical appliances during the hours when power is expected to be available.

You can view the schedule on DTEK’s official websites. It’s important to stay updated, as outage schedules may change throughout the day.

This was reported by DTEK.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, causing power and water outages in many areas of the capital.

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