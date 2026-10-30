Traffic has resumed on the South Bridge, and three bus routes are being restored

On Friday, October 30, vehicle traffic resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv in both directions. However, for now, traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Starting Saturday, October 31, buses on three routes will once again run across the bridge.

Two-way traffic has resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv. Drivers can now once again cross the bridge from the left bank to the right bank and vice versa. At the same time, traffic remains limited for now. Only one lane in each direction has been opened to cars. Therefore, drivers should take this into account when planning their routes, especially during peak traffic hours.

In addition, starting Saturday, October 31, passenger transit will resume on the South Bridge. This applies to three bus routes: No. 22-TL, No. 22-TD, and No. 91-T. Their service across the bridge is resuming following the restrictions. The Kyiv City State Administration explained that special transportation conditions will apply to these routes. Due to weight restrictions, only single 12-meter-long buses will be allowed to cross the bridge. Such vehicles comply with the structure’s weight limit.

The buses will operate according to established schedules. This should help organize passenger transportation while complying with the restrictions on the bridge. Thus, vehicular traffic on the South Bridge has already resumed in both directions, and starting October 31, passengers on three bus routes will once again be able to use it. However, traffic remains limited to one lane in each direction for now. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

On October 30, traffic across the South Bridge in Kyiv from the right bank to the left bank was not restored, despite earlier promises. During the evening rush hour, residents are forced to cross the bridge on foot or use electric scooters. The trip across the bridge can take up to an hour and a half.

Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv is gradually being restored. Currently, vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons can already use it—in a single lane from the left bank to the right bank.

Starting October 30, vehicle traffic across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will gradually resume in Kyiv. Initially, traffic will be permitted in only one lane and limited to vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

During the latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

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