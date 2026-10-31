An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv for the fifth time in 24 hours

On Saturday, October 31, an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv for the fifth time that day due to the threat of Russian drones. This time, it lasted about five minutes.

The alert was sounded at 2:53 p.m., and by 2:59 p.m., the all-clear was announced in the capital. The Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones. A yellow alert level was in effect in the city.

In total, air raid alerts were sounded five times in Kyiv throughout the day. The longest ones lasted 49 minutes each, while the last one was the shortest.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, causing power and water outages in many parts of the capital.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the delivery of orders to customers.

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