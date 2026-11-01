A monument to the former Hungarian prime minister was officially unveiled in Kyiv

A ceremony was held in Kyiv to unveil a bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities following the suppression of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that the next step in the agreements reached should be the installation in Budapest of a bust of Ukrainian poet and dissident Vasyl Stus.

The initiative to erect the monument was launched by Roland Ceber, a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, and the “European Coalition” Alliance of National Communities. Hungarian pastor and former anti-Soviet dissident Gábor Iványi arrived in the capital for the ceremony and presented the flag of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, bearing the personal signature of Imre Nádor’s granddaughter, Katalin János.

Source: Kirill Budanov’s Telegram channel.

Every year on October 23, Hungary celebrates a national holiday commemorating the start of the 1956 Revolution and the proclamation of the Hungarian Republic in 1989. This date commemorates the Hungarians’ attempt to free themselves from Soviet influence, their struggle for political rights, and the country’s transition to a democratic system. The holiday is marked by official ceremonies, wreath-laying, and commemorative events.

The ombudsmen of Ukraine and Hungary honored the memory of those who died by laying flowers at the Monument to the Defenders of Ukraine on the grounds of the “Kalvaria” Historical and Memorial Complex, as well as at the Memorial to the Heroes of Hungary’s 1956 Liberation Struggle and the Victims of Communist Dictatorships.

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