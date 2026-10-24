Emergency power outages have been implemented in two districts of Kyiv

Emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. The decision was made at the direction of NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Utility officials emphasize that during emergency outages, the regular power supply schedules do not apply. Therefore, residents of the districts where restrictions are in effect should be prepared for the possibility of power outages outside the usual schedule.

The company promises to provide updates on further developments regarding the power supply situation via its Telegram channel.

Source: DTEK.

As a reminder, Ukrenergo reported yesterday that on October 24, hourly power outage schedules involving one to two rounds of outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Restrictions for residential and industrial consumers are scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. At the same time, energy officials warned that the situation in the power grid could change due to new shelling.

In Kharkiv, problems with the power supply have caused disruptions in the operation of surface public transit and the metro. Significant delays are possible on certain routes.

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