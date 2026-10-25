Three districts of Kyiv lost power due to an accident

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv lost power due to a grid failure. The power outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. Utility workers are already working to restore power, but it is not yet known exactly when the power will be restored.

Power outages occurred in Kyiv this morning. Due to a power grid failure, residents in parts of three city districts were left without power. According to utility officials, power is out in certain areas of the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Specialists are already working to fix the problem. Their goal is to restore power as quickly as possible and bring back electricity to homes and other buildings that have lost power.

DTEK thanked Kyiv residents for their patience and understanding. However, the utility has not yet disclosed the exact cause of the outage. The company also did not provide an estimated time for the restoration of power. Therefore, residents of the affected parts of the city must wait for the repair work to be completed. DTEK may provide further updates regarding the restoration of power. This was reported by DTEK.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during the day amid an attack by Russian forces using jet-powered drones. The Air Force warned of high-speed drones moving toward the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity System Operator “Ukrenergo”—have been lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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