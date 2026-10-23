Grigory Reshetnik, host of "The Bachelor," came under fire while with his children in Kyiv

TV host Grigory Reshetnik and his sons were caught in the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 23.

The family was stuck in traffic when explosions rang out in the sky.

According to the host, after a restless night, he drove his children to school, but an air raid alert was sounded again along the way. Due to the traffic jam, they were unable to quickly leave the dangerous area.

Reshetnik later reported that he and his children were safe. He thanked the Ukrainian military and urged Ukrainians to keep themselves and their children safe.

Source: Grigory Reshetnik’s Instagram.

Russia attacked the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

Video: Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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