Fall Break in Kyiv Schools in 2026: How Long It Will Last and What Activities Have Been Planned for Children

Fall break in Kyiv schools will run from October 26 to November 1, 2026. During this period, the capital’s educational institutions have organized creative, educational, scientific, and athletic activities for students. At the same time, teachers will have the opportunity to take courses and participate in training sessions to enhance their professional skills.

In the capital’s general secondary schools, the fall break will begin on Monday, October 26, and will last until Sunday, November 1.

Therefore, students are scheduled to return to school on Monday, November 2.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that during the break, extracurricular education centers and other educational institutions will organize various activities for children.

“In the context of a full-scale war, the break is not only a pause in studies but also an opportunity for children to rest, recharge, and spend more time with their families,” said Valentin Mondriyevsky, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that schoolchildren have access to interesting and beneficial activities.

“Our task is to create opportunities while taking into account safety conditions and the mental health of children,” Mondriyevsky noted.

During the fall break, children will be able to participate in a variety of activities—ranging from language and creative initiatives to scientific research, sports, and tourism.

Ukrainian Literacy and Language Week

The Institute of Postgraduate Education at the Boris Grinchenko Kyiv Metropolitan University is organizing Ukrainian Literacy and Language Week in honor of the corresponding holiday, which is celebrated on October 27.

The program includes language and literary initiatives, online projects, and creative contests for students.

Events at the Palace of Children and Youth

The Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth offers schoolchildren activities in the arts, science and technology, sports, and tourism and local history.

Announcements and the schedule of events will be published online.

Scientific and Educational Programs

The Kyiv Junior Academy of Sciences for Schoolchildren has prepared events dedicated to science, technology, culture, and public life.

These will help students broaden their horizons, develop research skills, and deepen their knowledge beyond the school curriculum.

Tourism and Local History

The Kyiv Center for Children’s and Youth Tourism, Local History, and Military-Patriotic Education is also organizing a variety of activities for children.

Information about planned activities will be posted on the center’s Facebook page.

The school break will provide an opportunity for educators to enhance their professional skills and focus on emotional recovery.

The Institute of Postgraduate Education at the Boris Grinchenko Kyiv Metropolitan University will conduct in-person and blended professional courses and training sessions from October 26 to 30.

The program will cover the following areas:

development of teaching skills;

creating a safe educational environment;

use of modern digital services;

supporting emotional resilience.

Activities are also planned as part of the “Let’s Be Healthy” psycho-emotional recovery program.

Upon completion of the training, participants will receive standard professional development certificates. Teachers can view the schedule and register online.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that educational institutions will independently determine how to organize these activities, taking into account the security situation and the needs of students.

Parents are advised to:

stay informed about school announcements;

clarify in advance the conditions for their children’s participation in events;

take current safety conditions into account;

take care of their children’s emotional well-being and maintain a supportive atmosphere;

give their children the opportunity to share their feelings.

“If necessary, parents can seek help from the school’s clinical psychologist,” the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

You can learn about planned city and educational activities on the First Online Radio “School” (P.O.R.S.). You can listen to it online or via the smartphone app for iOS and Android.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that the safety of children and education workers remains the top priority, so the format of individual events may change depending on the security situation.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision regarding the organization of the educational process amid prolonged air raid alerts.

Schools with students in grades 7–12 will have one or two career counselors on staff. They will help students decide on a future profession, choose a field of study, and chart their own educational path.

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