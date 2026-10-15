A Kyivpastrans official will stand trial for polluting Lake Almazne

Prosecutors from the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv have filed an indictment with the court against an official of the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans,” who is accused of intentionally damaging a site belonging to the nature reserve fund.

The investigation established that on the grounds of the company’s bus depot, located less than 200 meters from the shore of Lake Almazne, local wastewater treatment systems had been improperly maintained for several years. As a result, used petroleum products and other liquid waste flowed directly into the lake through the underground stormwater drainage system.

An expert assessment found that the concentration of petroleum products detected in the lake exceeded the permissible limit by 120 times. Lake “Almazne,” with an area of 185 hectares, was officially designated a landscape reserve of local significance by a decision of the Kyiv City Council in 2022.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In Kyiv, a businessman and an official from “Kyivzelenbud” were charged with causing financial losses during repairs in Poznyaki Park.

“Kyivzelenbud” renovated the trails in the capital’s Hydropark, resulting in losses of 200,000 UAH. The case against the head of the contracting organization has been referred to court.

Read us on