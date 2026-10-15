In Kyiv, there is a proposal to protect buildings with anti-drone nets using public funds

A petition has been filed in Kyiv calling for the protection of residential buildings from Russian drones using anti-drone nets and other engineering structures.

The author proposes first conducting tests and a pilot installation of the nets with the participation of specialists, and if their effectiveness is confirmed, gradually expanding the program.

Funding is proposed to be secured by reallocating funds from urban improvement projects that can be postponed. These include the development of pedestrian areas on Khreshchatyk and changes to traffic flow on Bessarabska Square.

The author also urges that the costs not be passed on to residents and that cost estimates and the program’s implementation timeline be made public. Anti-drone nets should serve as an additional means of protection, not a replacement for air defense systems or shelters.

For the petition to be considered, it must receive 6,000 votes within two months.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration — online petition No. 14569.

The metro line to Vynohradar will not open until at least 2027.

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